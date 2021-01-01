Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $468,000.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Scott Milsten sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $25.19 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 132.59 and a beta of 2.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $144,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $2,792,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $6,148,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. BidaskClub raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

