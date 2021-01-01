Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Sells 6,078 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,078 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $92,993.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,593 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. Research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

