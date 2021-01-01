Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.15, for a total value of C$1,012,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at C$1,921,487.75.

Darren Fichter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Darren Fichter sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.90, for a total value of C$239,250.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Darren Fichter sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.65, for a total value of C$553,000.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.13 billion and a PE ratio of -61.67. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$42.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -332.66%.

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

