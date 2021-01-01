Insider Selling: AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Sells 1,293 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $23,028.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,824.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AXGN opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $718.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.