Insider Selling: AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Sells 1,293 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $23,028.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,824.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AXGN opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $718.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.69.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
