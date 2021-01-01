Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Sells $40,564.04 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ALG stock opened at $137.95 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $145.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average is $116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 102,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,323,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 145,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Alamo Group Company Profile
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
