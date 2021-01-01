Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Sells $40,564.04 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $137.95 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $145.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average is $116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 102,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,323,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 145,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

