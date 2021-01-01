Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Insider Buys £8,123.57 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 10,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,123.57 ($10,613.50).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 30,508 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £23,491.16 ($30,691.35).

On Thursday, December 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 31,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 19,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,858.90).

ULS stock opened at GBX 80.70 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £52.35 million and a PE ratio of 38.42. ULS Technology plc has a one year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

