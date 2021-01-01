Insider Buying: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Buys $273,000.00 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,689,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,519.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steel Partners stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $270.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.01 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Steel Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 136.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares during the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.