Insider Buying: Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,118,000.00.

Shares of ODT opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.60. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $46.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 785,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,276,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODT. BidaskClub upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

