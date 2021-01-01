Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Get Inovalon alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INOV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

INOV opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. Research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $142,631.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,995.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inovalon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.