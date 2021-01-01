Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 5,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 21,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter.

