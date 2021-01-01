Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) Shares Up 0%

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.51. 67,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 17,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPR. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $728,000.

