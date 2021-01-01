Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.91. 1,991,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 547% from the average session volume of 307,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Specifically, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,440.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,554 shares of company stock valued at $321,073. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IEA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $377.61 million, a P/E ratio of 276.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $522.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 993,505 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.