IndigoVision Group plc (IND.L) (LON:IND) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $229.92

Shares of IndigoVision Group plc (IND.L) (LON:IND) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $229.92 and traded as low as $75.67. IndigoVision Group plc (IND.L) shares last traded at $75.90, with a volume of 253 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of £28.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 384.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.34.

IndigoVision Group plc (IND.L) Company Profile (LON:IND)

IndigoVision Group plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of networked video security systems. Its IP video security systems allow full motion video to be transmitted with digital quality and security using local or wide area networks, wireless links, or the Internet. The company provides control center security management software, IP video walls, surveillance keyboards, integration modules, mobile centers, cameras and encoders, network video recorders, and body worn cameras.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for IndigoVision Group plc (IND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndigoVision Group plc (IND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.