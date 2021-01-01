Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of PI opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $966.65 million, a PE ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $45.00.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 391,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,255,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $424,202. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,912,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 163,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

