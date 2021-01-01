ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

