Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.99. 141,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 181,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Immatics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Immatics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

