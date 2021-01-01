ImageCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,983.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $350,808.78 and approximately $16,983.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000210 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,713,543 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.