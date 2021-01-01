IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IESC opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $955.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. IES has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 29.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 133,744 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 10.1% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 150,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 295.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of IES by 10,018.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 105,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IES by 27.6% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

