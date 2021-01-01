Idle Market Cap Hits $1.75 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $265,583.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle token can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00007514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00129943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00564085 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00160760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00304562 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00083451 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,126 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

