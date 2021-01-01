iDealCash (DEAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $70.00

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, iDealCash has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. iDealCash has a market cap of $417,744.48 and approximately $70.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iDealCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About iDealCash

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

