Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Price Reaches $2.36 on Top Exchanges

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. Idea Chain Coin has a total market capitalization of $120.78 million and approximately $367,520.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00008061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

