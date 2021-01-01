Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ICON stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Iconix Brand Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The brand management company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 4.22% of Iconix Brand Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

