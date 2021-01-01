Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of ICON stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Iconix Brand Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.28.
Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The brand management company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter.
About Iconix Brand Group
Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.