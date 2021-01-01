I/O Coin Price Hits $0.0717 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,884.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027003 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00345405 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00037623 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.48 or 0.01339098 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002134 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,606,826 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

