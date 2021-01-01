Huobi BTC Price Tops $29,039.08 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $29,039.08 or 0.98936509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $139.68 million and approximately $2,299.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00028076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00128102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00556541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00166532 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300729 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.