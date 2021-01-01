Hostess Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,366 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,401% compared to the average volume of 91 put options.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $451,737.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,737. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,504,192 shares of company stock worth $60,568,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000.

Shares of TWNK opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

