Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.94

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.94 and traded as high as $29.72. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 202,816 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$136.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 3.8247926 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,480.

About Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

