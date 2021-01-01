HOLD (HOLD) Price Tops $0.0039

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $2,133.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00129391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00562474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00160078 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00305416 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00082578 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

