Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Hive has a market capitalization of $48.71 million and $1.18 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001236 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 419,936,120 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

