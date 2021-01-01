Himax Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,473 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 648% compared to the typical daily volume of 197 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.89. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.