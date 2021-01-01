Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,909 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 46,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 23.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTZ opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $20.85.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.