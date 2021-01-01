Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.26

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $14.41. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 21,433 shares trading hands.

HRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.77 million and a PE ratio of -8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$137.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

