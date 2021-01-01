Hepion Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,356 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the typical volume of 436 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HEPA shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HEPA stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

In other news, Director Peter Wijngaard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.