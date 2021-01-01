Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.85. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 178,552 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

