Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) vs. Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) Critical Contrast

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Helmerich & Payne and Parker Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 5 8 8 0 2.14 Parker Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus price target of $21.95, indicating a potential downside of 5.21%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Parker Drilling.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Parker Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $1.77 billion 1.40 -$494.50 million ($0.86) -26.93 Parker Drilling $629.79 million 0.00 -$83.74 million N/A N/A

Parker Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helmerich & Payne.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Parker Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne -27.88% -2.80% -1.90% Parker Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parker Drilling has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Parker Drilling on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.