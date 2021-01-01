Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Receives $26.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. 63,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,041. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $568.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

