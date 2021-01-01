Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Cap Reaches $225.37 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx and HitBTC. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $225.37 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00130354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00041402 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00561661 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00161640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007750 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,760,907,674 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

