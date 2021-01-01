Head to Head Survey: Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) versus Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Invent Ventures alerts:

63.6% of Cisco Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cisco Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Invent Ventures and Cisco Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A Cisco Systems 21.76% 32.64% 12.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invent Ventures and Cisco Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cisco Systems $49.30 billion 3.84 $11.21 billion $2.92 15.33

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Invent Ventures and Cisco Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Cisco Systems 0 15 9 0 2.38

Cisco Systems has a consensus price target of $47.43, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Cisco Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cisco Systems is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Volatility & Risk

Invent Ventures has a beta of 10.14, indicating that its share price is 914% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cisco Systems has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cisco Systems beats Invent Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data. The company also offers collaboration products comprising unified communications, Cisco TelePresence, and conferencing, as well as the Internet of Things and analytics software. In addition, it provides security products, such as network security, cloud and email security, identity and access management, advanced threat protection, and unified threat management products; and cloud and system management products. Further, the company offers a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. Cisco Systems, Inc. has strategic alliances with Internet2 to deliver next-generation capabilities and software solutions; and Tele2 Iot on connectivity management platform 2CONTROL. Cisco Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Invent Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invent Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.