Head to Head Comparison: Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) & Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN)

Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Longfin alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Longfin and Net Element, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Longfin has a beta of 5.84, indicating that its stock price is 484% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Element has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Net Element shares are held by institutional investors. 55.2% of Longfin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Net Element shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Longfin and Net Element’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longfin $75.04 million 0.30 -$26.36 million N/A N/A Net Element $65.00 million 1.04 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Net Element has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Longfin.

Profitability

This table compares Longfin and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longfin N/A N/A N/A Net Element -10.82% -186.39% -26.33%

Summary

Longfin beats Net Element on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longfin

Longfin Corp., a finance and technology company, provides various structured trade finance and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms in North America, South America, and Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools. Its services include Unified Payments that provides integrated payment acceptance solutions, value-added POS, and business process management services; Unified m-POS, a mobile POS application that accepts payments; Aptito POS Platform, an integrated POS platform for the hospitality, retail, service, and on the go industries; Restoactive, a POS restaurant management platform; Zero Pay, a zero-fee payment acceptance program for SMB merchants; transactional services, mobile payment transactions, online payment transactions, and other payment technologies under the PayOnline name; Pay-Travel, an integrated payment processing solutions to the travel industry; and Netevia, a multi-channel payments and merchant management platform that delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs. Net Element, Inc. offers its services through retail and mobile merchants, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Longfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.