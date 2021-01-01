Head-To-Head Comparison: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) versus Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Gritstone Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70 Gritstone Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $9.21, suggesting a potential upside of 23.68%. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 509.14%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Gritstone Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -233.45% -328.70% -71.11% Gritstone Oncology -2,962.52% -101.31% -68.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Gritstone Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 26.94 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -7.93 Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 34.13 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -1.40

Gritstone Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma. It is also developing BCX7353, an oral serine protease inhibitor and oral dose formulation that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hereditary angioedema; BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate which is in Phase I/2 clinical study for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

