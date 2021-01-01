Head to Head Analysis: Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) versus PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Painted Pony Energy has a beta of 3.98, suggesting that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PDC Energy and Painted Pony Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -47.97% -2.57% -1.28% Painted Pony Energy -196.11% -7.50% -3.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PDC Energy and Painted Pony Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94 Painted Pony Energy 1 5 1 0 2.00

PDC Energy presently has a consensus price target of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.12%. Painted Pony Energy has a consensus price target of $0.78, indicating a potential upside of 49.92%. Given Painted Pony Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Painted Pony Energy is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDC Energy and Painted Pony Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.16 billion 1.77 -$56.67 million $0.83 24.73 Painted Pony Energy $228.15 million 0.37 -$175.48 million N/A N/A

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Painted Pony Energy.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Painted Pony Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it owned interests in approximately 2,649 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Painted Pony Energy Ltd. in May 2017. Painted Pony Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

