Head-To-Head Analysis: Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) vs. Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mesa Air Group and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 Spirit Airlines 1 1 0 0 1.50

Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.58, indicating a potential downside of 1.59%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.47%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Mesa Air Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mesa Air Group has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Air Group and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group 5.04% 6.22% 1.81% Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesa Air Group and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $545.07 million 0.44 $47.58 million $0.78 8.58 Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.62 $335.26 million $5.09 4.80

Spirit Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats Spirit Airlines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

