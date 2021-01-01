Head-To-Head Analysis: Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) vs. Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Bistro and Ambev’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bistro $10,000.00 1,665.13 -$1.17 million N/A N/A Ambev $12.78 billion 3.76 $2.99 billion $0.19 16.11

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bistro.

Volatility & Risk

Home Bistro has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambev has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Home Bistro and Ambev, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambev 1 1 3 0 2.40

Profitability

This table compares Home Bistro and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55% Ambev 16.33% 13.86% 8.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ambev beats Home Bistro on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Bistro Company Profile

Home Bistro, Inc. engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands. It also provides CSD, bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the GuaranÃ¡ Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Do Bem, Pepsi, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Pepsi-Cola, Seven Up brands, and Palm Bay and Mike's brands. Ambev S.A. offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

