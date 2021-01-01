Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce $156.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.00 million and the highest is $170.30 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $708.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $851.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $838.00 million to $865.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 13.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $814.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.40. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

