Happycoin Market Cap Reaches $296,616.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027307 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.62 or 0.00346552 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.92 or 0.01380904 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002011 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

