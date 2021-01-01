Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €57.98 ($68.21).

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €91.90 ($108.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52 week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.60.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

