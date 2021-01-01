H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.36

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.36 and traded as high as $52.87. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $51.88, with a volume of 337,992 shares changing hands.

FUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,366,616.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,533,830.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,124 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 104.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

