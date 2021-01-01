Guider Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Guider has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $19,692.80 and approximately $13.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00041153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00298745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.79 or 0.02040641 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

