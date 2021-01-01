Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Guess? have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefitting from its solid digital efforts. Notably, its e-commerce business in North America and Europe increased 19% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. In fact, management is optimistic about its online growth in the fourth quarter. Apart from this, Guess?’s strategic initiatives to boost operating margin via cost-saving efforts and enhancing operating efficiencies are noteworthy. Also, the company reported reduced costs and improved gross margin in the third quarter. However, lower demand amid the coronavirus outbreak affected sales that declined 7.6% year over year in the quarter. Moreover, the company anticipates sales in the fourth quarter to decline in low to mid-twenties thanks to some pandemic-led store closures and reduced traffic.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Guess’ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guess’ will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

