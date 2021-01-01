Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 569.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 241.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

ASR stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

