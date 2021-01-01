Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32. Grubhub Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRUB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Grubhub by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grubhub during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grubhub during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Grubhub by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Grubhub by 7.5% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

